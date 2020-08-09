Gov. Fayemi Mourns Demise Of Ex-Ekiti lawmaker, Fakiyesi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has described the death of a former state lawmaker, Mr Kola Fakiyesi, as “very shocking and unfortunate”.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, and made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, said that Fakiyesi passed on at his prime.

He said that his death was a great loss to the state and the APC family to which the deceased belonged.

Fayemi described Fakiyesi as a very loyal party man, adding that since his election into the Assembly in 2003 on the platform of Alliance for Democracy, he did not waiver in his political belief, as he remained in the progressive camp throughout his lifetime.

He added that the late Fakiyesi also represented Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency I in the Second Assembly meritoriously.

He said the late former lawmaker’s pedigree as an astute and loyal party man earned him the position of Minority Leader in the Assembly.

“He later served as a member of the State House of Assembly Service Commission and Local Government Service Commission,” he said.

The governor said that the deceased spent his life in service to humanity, adding that his dynamism and diligence endeared him to the people of his constituency.

Fayemi commiserated with the family of the late politician and the people of Iyin Ekiti, his home town, praying God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)