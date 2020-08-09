Edo Election: Oba Of Benin Calls For Peaceful Campaigns

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II has called for peace campaigns ahead of the Edo State governorship elections skated for September.

The monarch made the call when a delegation of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State paid him a visit at his palace.

Oba Ewuare also expressed worries over recent happenings in the state ahead of the election.

“There is nothing as powerful as prayers.

“As you go about your campaign, go about it peacefully and without bitterness,” the monarch said.

He pointed out that he is not supporting any candidate because of his nonpartisan stance.

He said, “We remain non-partisan because of the laid down rules of our ancestors; we must be fathers to all.

“We see every candidate as our child and we pray for everybody. It is wiser to leave the fate of the election to God.

“I am not against any candidate; I have never been for or against any candidate but when the people have chosen via the election, we will pray for him to succeed in office.’’