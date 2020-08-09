Edo Deputy Gov Raises Alarm Over Assassination Plots

Mr. Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, has raised alarm over alleged assassination plots on high-profile personalities in the state.

Mr. Shaibu said this on Saturday during a press briefing in Benin-city.

“We have intelligence that some individuals are in Edo state and their assignment is to come and assassinate some known individuals in the state.

“So I am hereby bringing to the notice of the general public that these people are in town and we’ve communicated to the security agencies about their activities and why they are in town.”

Shaibu called on President Muhammadu Buhari to charge security agencies to “do their work because Edo will not be a theatre of war if these things are dealt with.”

“For us, we will continue to appeal to our people not to look for trouble,” the Deputy-Governor continued, ” not to disturb any program. We are law-abiding. We have a duty to protect lives and properties. That we will continue to do.” (Channels TV)