A number of mourners trooped in at the burial ceremony of the late Senator Buruji Kashamu on Sunday at his hometown in Ijebu-Igbo.

Recall that the deceased died on Saturday at the age of 64 as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Reports revealed that his remains were brought into Ijebu-Igbo from Lagos last night.

On Sunday morning, people from all walks of life defied the COVID-19 weekend lockdown in Ogun State as they thronged the residence of the late chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who they described as a philanthropist.