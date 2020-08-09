A number of mourners trooped in at the burial ceremony of the late Senator Buruji Kashamu on Sunday at his hometown in Ijebu-Igbo.
Recall that the deceased died on Saturday at the age of 64 as a result of COVID-19 complications.
Reports revealed that his remains were brought into Ijebu-Igbo from Lagos last night.
On Sunday morning, people from all walks of life defied the COVID-19 weekend lockdown in Ogun State as they thronged the residence of the late chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who they described as a philanthropist.
