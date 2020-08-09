BBNaija: Uti Nwachukwu Reveals How Love Is Killing Male Housemates

Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu has revealed what is killing the male housemates in the ongoing BBNaija reality TV show.

In a tweet, Uti Nwachukwu stated that the male housemates are concentrating on love and have forgotten that there is a prize money of N85 million waiting to be grabbed by show’s winner.

This he says is killing the housemates who mistake the show for its rival ‘Ultimate Love’.

“Romantic emotions will kill the majority of these #BBNaija Housemates. I just don’t understand why a lot of them have lost the plot! This isn’t ultimate love for heaven’s sake. Some of The guys dey fall hand (are disappointing me). If it’s not Erica they’re obsessed about, it’s Nengi. For where 85M dey o”, he tweeted.