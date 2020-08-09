Assassins Have Entered Edo State – Deputy Governor, Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has raised an alarm that assassin’s have entered the state to kill notable individuals.

Shaibu stated this on Saturday at a press conference held in Benin, the Edo State capital.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to tell security agencies to do their work and also advised people of the state not to engage in trouble.

He said, “We have intelligence that some individuals are in Edo state and their assignment is to come and assassinate some known individuals in the state.

“So I am hereby bringing to the notice of the general public that these people are in town and we’ve communicated to the security agencies about their activities and why they are in town.

“For us, we will continue to appeal to our people not to look for trouble; not to disturb any program,” adding that they are law-abiding and have a duty to protect lives and properties.