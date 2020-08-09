After Sarri Sack, Ronaldo Breaks Silence On Juventus UCL Exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken silence on Juventus elimination from the UEFA Champions League after a 2-1 loss to French side, Lyon.

The loss saw the sack of the club’s manager, Maurizio Sarri, who guided them to a 9th consecutive Serie A title.

Ronaldo who ended the season with 37 goals in 46 games took to social media saying:

“The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected.

“Now it’s time for reflection. A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world and work like the best in the world.

“Winning the Serie A in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. But the fans demand more from us and we have to deliver, we must live up to the highest expectations.

“May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever,” Ronaldo wrote.