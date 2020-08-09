90% Of Men Can Cook But Are Too Lazy – OAP Toolz

OAP Toolz has taken to social media with a claim that 90% of men can cook.

The mother of two, however, stated that the reason it is not obvious is because they are too lazy.

“90% of men can cook but they are too lazy to cook”, Toolz tweeted.

Recent, Toolz Oniru and her husband Tunde Dmeuren announced the arrival of their second child, a bouncing baby boy.

The couple who welcomed their first son in December 2018 took to Instagram with the news of another baby.

Toolz said “It’s another one! A boy.

“Always thankful. Thank you Symply Simi for Duduke.”

In a recent interview, Toolz revealed the struggle she went through before she had her first child.

According to her, a scan of her pregnancy didn’t show any sign of the baby moving in her womb.

“I never once thought that the health of my child would be an issue,” Toolz said.

“I heard a voice saying ‘this isn’t going to work out but you’re going to be OK’.”

“That was horrible, the day that I did the scan and there was just like nothing. When we did the last scan, there was nothing, like, no movement, nothing.”

“Oh my gosh, it was horrible, it was absolutely horrible,” she added.