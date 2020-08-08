Zinedine Zidane To Replace Sacked Sarri At Juventus

Juventus is currently preparing an offer which will see Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, become its new manager after Maurizio Sarri was sacked from the position.

Sarri was sacked after Juventus was eliminated in the Champions League round of 16 knockout by French side, Lyon.

Juve won the Seria A title in a sloppy way after dropping points towards the end of the season which they ended with a one-point lead ahead of second-placed Inter.

It is the first time Juventus have failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League since 2015/16 under Massimiliano Allegri.

In a statement, Juve said: “The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus’ history with the victory of the ninth consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football.”

Juventus chief, Andrea Agnelli has now lined up Zinedine Zidane who played for the club between 1996 and 2001.

Also considered for the job is Mauricio Pochettino who was sacked as Tottenham manager in December.