US Embassy Disappointed At Political Actors In Edo

The US Embassy has expressed worries over the state of affairs in Edo State ahead of the September governorship election in the state.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the US Embassy stated that it is disappointed at the political actors in the crisis that rocked the Edo State House of Assembly on Thursday.

It also spoke against the interference of security agencies in the coming election.

The statement reads: “The United States supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results, and does not favour any party or candidate.

“We are concerned with reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State and are disappointed with the role played by some political actors in the state. We are especially concerned with allegations of interference by security forces in political matters, which we will continue to monitor closely in the run-up to gubernatorial elections in the state in September.

“As we approach the 2020 off-cycle elections in Edo and Ondo, we urge all stakeholders to work towards a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful process. We encourage all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, and the security services, to continue to improve the electoral process.

“We look to Nigeria as an important leader on the African continent. As a democratic partner of Nigeria, the United States remains committed to working together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries.”