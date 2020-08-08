UCL: Zidane, Guardiola Speak on City Eliminating Madrid

Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola have spoken about the out me of the clash between their sides, Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively.

City saw the elimination of Madrid after the first leg encounter of their Round of 16 tie ended 2-1 like the first with both in favour of City.

Raheem Sterling opened scoring for City but had his effort equalized by Kareem Benzema.

Gabriel Jesus got the winner for City after capitalizing on an error made by Raphael Varane.

“We can’t be happy obviously, we have lost the game and we are out.

“We are proud of what we achieved this season, this is football. We lost to a good team and have to accept it. We had our chances to score.

“95% of what we achieved this season has been excellent. We have to accept this.We need to be very proud of what we have achieved,” Zidane told BT Sport.

Guardiola on his own part named Gabriel Jesus as the game’s beat player.

“First half our wingers were more inside than outside and it was not good. Second half they played wider and it was better. It was a wrong decision I had done.

“This competition punishes you, we know that from our own experiences.

“Jesus was the man of the two games for us, he set up the first and scored the second,” Guardiola told BT Sport after the game.