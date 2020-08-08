Rudiger Charge Chelsea Mates To Give Everything Against Bayern

Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger has called on teammates to give everything against Bayern Munich tonight as they face an almost impossible task.

Chelsea meet Bayern away in Germany in the second-leg of their Champions League round 16 tie trailing 3-0.

Rudiger said, “We lost the first game but this is a situation where we have nothing to lose, the pressure is not on our side and that can be something good for us. We have to produce on the pitch and try the best we can.

“We all know that Bayern are a good team and they were before with [Jupp] Heynckes and [Pep] Guardiola. It will be a difficult night but we have to go out there and prove it to ourselves. We will have to give everything to turn it around.”