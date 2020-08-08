Presidency Should Return To The South In 2023 – El-rufai

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has said that the 2023 presidency should go to the South.
The governor stated this during an interview with BBC Hausa where he revealed that he doesn’t have interest in running for president.
He made this known days after a nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mamman Daura, hinted at power remaining in the north beyond 2023.
“In Nigerian politics, there is a system of rotation, in which everyone agrees that if the north rules for eight years, the south will rule for eight years,” el-Rufai said.
“That is why I came out and said that after President Buhari has been in office for eight years, no northerner should run for office. Let the Southerners also have eight years.
“If you look at how I am, I don’t take anyone to work with me for the zone he came from. The eligibility I look at is if who is entrusted to the public will hold it properly.
“It has been said that I have loved the presidency since I was a minister in the FCT. This is nonsense. I do not want the Nigerian presidency. God gives power, whether you like it or not, if He wants it, He will give it to you, but I have never sought the presidency of Nigeria, no one can say I have ever sought it”.
