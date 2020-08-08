Pirlo Named New Juventus Manager After Sarri Sack

Juventus has announced its former Ayer, Andrea Pirlo, as new manager after the sack of Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri was sacked after the club got eliminated from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 by French side, Lyon.

Juventua won the Seria A title in a sloppy way after dropping points towards the end of the season which they ended with a one-point lead ahead of second-placed Inter.

It is the first time Juventus have failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League since 2015/16 under Massimiliano Allegri.

In a statement, Juve said: “The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus’ history with the victory of the ninth consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football.”

Sarri has now been replaced by Pirlo who last month was named the manager of the club’s U-23 side.

Pirlo mounts the helm of affairs without a single managerial experience as he got appointed before managing a single game with the U-23.