PDP Knocks Tinubu For Calling Gov Obaseki A Dictator

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has knocked Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, over his interference in the coming Edo State governorship election.

This was after Tinubu said that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State who is contesting in the election committed grave offence and running the state like a dictator.

In response, the PDP stated that Tinubu who is considered as the godfather of Southwest politics should rather focus on his epileptic ambition for the 2023 presidency.

The party also accused the former governor of Lagos State of being the dictator he’s accusing someone else of.

This is contained in a statement issued in Benin, the Edo State capital, by the South-South national vice chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih.

According to Orbih, “Tinubu style of leadership and politics of South West Nigeria is not attractive to Edo people, the only person one can rightly refer to as a dictator is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Is does not make any sense for him to seat down in the comfort of his home drawing up grounds for impeachment for the elected governor of Edo State concerning the unfortunate incident in the State House of Assembly. Reading through his statement, I have come to the conclusion that certainly, he is not aware of the issues.

“It is proper to state here that, we only have ten house members who are legally representing their constituencies, I expect as a former governor of Lagos State, he should know better that once a proclamation is made the law does not allow for another.

‘The other fourteen members stayed away on the instruction of the man who nominated them to be candidates of APC which is Adams Oshiomhole. And we want to advise Tinubu to concentrate his epileptic 2023 ambition,” Orbih added.