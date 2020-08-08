Our Churches In Lagos, Ogun Will Not Reopen – MFM

The Mountain of Fire and Miracle, MFM, has said that it will not reopen it churches in Lagos and Ogun States.

This is despite the State Governments permitting worshio centers to resume activities after months of being on lockdown.

The Chairman of the MFM Media Committee, Pastor Oladele Bank-Olemoh, via a statement said that the church will not reopen until the September tentative period.

Bank-Olemoh said, “The leadership of this ministry is aware that the governments of Lagos and Ogun states had announced that churches could resume worship in their physical church buildings as from August 9 and 16, 2020, respectively.

“However, the leadership of MFM hereby states as follows: MFM will not reopen all her regions, zones, branches and facilities in Lagos and Ogun states for now. This period would be utilised to put in place all the necessary COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols as stipulated by the Federal Government, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and state governments.”