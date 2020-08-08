Obaseki Fires Back At Ganduje, Tells Him To Go Clear His Name

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has fired back at his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, over a recent remark he made about him.

Ganduje who spoke after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa this week described Obaseki as a liability to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

In a response through his spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki stated that Ganduje is not in the position to tell him about success of in governance.

He also advised Ganduje to go clear the baggage if corruption levelled against him.

He said, “The comment by Governor Ganduje on the performance of Governor Obaseki in office is at best laughable. It is also disgraceful because the APC has apparently misconstrued the meaning of performance.

“Ganduje is in no position to assess Governor Obaseki or any other governor for that matter because he has a baggage hanging on his neck, which he needs to clear.”