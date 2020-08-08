Late Buruji Kashamu’s Spokesman Announces Date Of Burial

The Spokesman to the late Senator Buruji Kashamu has given an update on the burial arrangements of the late lawmaker who died of COVID-19.

Austin Oniyokor said that the burial will hold in his hometown at Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, on Sunday.

The spokesman in a statement said Kashamu died in a private hospital in Lagos at the age of 62 after a brief illness.

The statement read in part, “The Shodipe Kashamu family of Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, has announced the death of the patriarch of the family, Senator Buruji Kashamu.

“Kashamu, 62, died today (Saturday) at a private hospital in Lagos, after a brief illness.

“His remains will be interred by 12 noon tomorrow, Sunday, August 9, 2020, in his Ijebu-Igbo country home, in accordance with Islamic rites.” The Punch