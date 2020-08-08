I Never Wanted Presidency, Kaduna Gov. El-Rufai Says

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, that he has not coveted the title of President as believed in some quarters.
He made this known on Saturday during an interview with BBC Hausa.
“It has been said that I have loved the presidency since I was a minister in the FCT [Federal Capital Territory]. This is nonsense. I do not want the Nigerian presidency. God gives power, whether you like it or not. If he wants, he will give it to you. But I have never applied for the presidency of Nigeria, no one will say I have applied for it,” El-Rufai said.
“In Nigerian politics, there is a rotation system, where everyone agrees that if the north rules for eight years, the south will rule for eight years.”
He said although the acceptance process was not written in the constitution, every politician in the country was aware of it.
“That is why I came out and said that after President Buhari’s eight-years term, no northerner should run for the Presidency. Let the southerners also have eight years.”
