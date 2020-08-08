Gov Bala Mohammed Defends SA Of Unmarried Women Affairs

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has defended the appointment of Balaraba Ibrahim as a Special Assistant on unmarried women affairs.

Controversy was sparked after the appointment was confirmed via a letter dated August 4, 2020, with reference number GO/SS/POL/S/83.

In reaction, Bala Mohammed said that Ibrahim’s appointed came about as a result of petitions by representatives of widows and divorcees in the state.

The statement read; “The governor decided to establish a channel of communication whereby their plight can be addressed like those of other groups in the state.

“After due consideration and in keeping with his campaign pledge not to leave anybody behind, the governor graciously acceded to their request hence the appointment of a special assistant on women affairs, with the specific responsibility of handling matters related to widows and divorcees, not “unmarried” women.

“Unfortunately, while producing it, the word “unmarried” was inadvertently introduced into the letter. This is a clear mistake of the head; not of the heart which the Government sincerely regrets.

“Governor Bala Mohammed is sincerely pained that this error could have caused the women of Bauchi state and elsewhere, considerable distress and embarrassment.

“He has therefore directed that his personal apologies be conveyed to all women of Bauchi State, particularly the widows and divorcees whose interests he has vowed to protect and advance, always.

“Finally, governor Bala Mohammed enjoins the good people of Bauchi state to put this matter behind us so that, together, we can sustain the achievements that have been recorded, so far, in diverse areas such as youth empowerment, infrastructural development, rehabilitation of schools and primary healthcare centres, amelioration of the plight of senior citizens and retirees and the harmonious relationship between the executive and the legislature.”