Edo Has Become Exactly Like Syria, Shehu Sani Says

A former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has on Saturday, compared the political crisis in Edo State to that of ‘Syria’.



This comes as a result of the power tussle between the All Progressives Party and the People Democratic Party ahead of the governorship election in September.

Recent developments saw security personnel invade the State House of Assembly on Thursday while the Speaker, Frank Okiye and the Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly were also impeached on the same day.

Shehu Sani, reacting to the rivalry between both parties said Edo State has become Syria with Wike acting as Putin and Buhari as Trump.

His tweet read: “Edo has become Syria; Obaseki is Assad, Wike is Putin, Baba is Trump, Jagaban is Nathanyahu with Saudi, Turkey, Iran and Terror groups all in there.“

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday endorsed Pastor Ize-Iyamu as the APC flag bearer for the next month’s elections in Edo State.

Governor Nyesom Wike had expressed disappointment over Buhari’s endorsement.

According to him, Buhari’s endorsement was wrong especially for someone whose main agenda is fighting corruption to back Ize-Iyamu.

Ize-Iyamu of the APC will battle it out with the incumbent governor and PDP candidate, Godwin Obaseki, in the September 19, 2020 polls. Daily Post