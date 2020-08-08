Copenhagen’s Solbakken Speaks On Solskjear Ahead Of Europa Clash

FC Copenhagen coach Stale Solbakken is delighted seeing his compatriot, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, succeed with Manchester United.



Solbakken admits he is excited to take on fellow countryman Solskjaer in their Europa League quarterfinal and lauded the job he has done while in charge at United.

He said, “I think his biggest strength is that he’s very calm. He knows which direction he wants to go in.

“He was able to look to the long-term, even when results and performances weren’t up to the standard expected at United, and the club stood by him.

“With one or two more additions to the squad and one more pre-season with the team, they will gradually close the gap to their neighbours.

“We’ve been texting each other this week. He texted me before our game on Wednesday and straight after.

“We’re not close friends but we’re good friends, and of course we were together for a long period with Norway. We did our coaching badges together in Copenhagen, so we have a good relationship.” [TB]