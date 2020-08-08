Home » BREAKING: Juventus Names Andre Pirlo As New Coach

BREAKING: Juventus Names Andre Pirlo As New Coach

By - 3 hours on August 08, 2020

Juventus have named their former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as the club’s new manager on a two-year contract, the Serie A champions announced on Saturday.

The decision comes after the Turin club sacked coach Maurizio Sarri following their Champions League round-of-16 exit to Olympique Lyonnais on Friday.

More to come…

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.