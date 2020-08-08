BREAKING: Juve Sack Sarri After Knockout From Champions League

Italian giants, Juventus, have sacked coach Maurizio Sarri after Champions League round of 16 knockout by French side, Lyon.
Juve won the Seria A title in a sloppy way after dropping points towards the end of the season which they ended with a one-point lead ahead of second-placed Inter.
It is the first time Juventus have failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League since 2015/16 under Massimiliano Allegri.
In a statement, Juve said: “The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus’ history with the victory of the ninth consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football.”
