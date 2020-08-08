Atiku Mourns Passing Of Late Senator Buruji Kashamu

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the death of former Ogun East Senator, Buruji Kashamu who died of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Atiku took to his official Twitter page to send his condolence.

He said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of late Senator Buruji Kashamu.

“May the Almighty Allah accept his soul, forgive his shortcomings and heal the loved ones he left behind.”