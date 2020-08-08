Atiku Mourns Passing Of Late Senator Buruji Kashamu

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the death of former Ogun East Senator, Buruji Kashamu who died of COVID-19 on Saturday.
Atiku took to his official Twitter page to send his condolence.
He said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of late Senator Buruji Kashamu.
“May the Almighty Allah accept his soul, forgive his shortcomings and heal the loved ones he left behind.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.