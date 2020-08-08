Aisha Buhari Flown Abroad For Medical Treatment

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has been flown abroad for medical treatment as reported by Daily Trust.

Aisha Buhari developed health issues after she returned to Abuja from a trip to Lagos where she had gone o pay condolence visit to Florence Ajimobi, the widow of late Abiola Ajimobi.

Ajimobi had died after battling COVID-19 on June 25.

She had observed the 14 days self-isolation after she returned from the trip.

A neck pain which she developed became worse and has seen her flown to Dubai where she’s receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

This is yet to be confirmed by the Presidency.