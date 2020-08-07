What Will Happen Before Nigeria Loses Sovereignty To China – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the controversy surrounding a clause in a loan which Nigeria got from China.

Lawmakers in the National Assembly had raised an alarm that Nigeria is required to hand-over its sovereignty if it fails to pay the loan as at when due.

Reacting to the controversy, Femi Fani-Kayode pointed out that a country’s sovereignty can never be lost except through war.

He tweeted: “People say China will take over Nigeria’s sovereignty if we fail to pay back their loans. China has denied this but even if they wanted to do so it can NEVER happen. Seizing assets for non-repayment of loans is one thing but taking over a nation’s sovereignty is another.

“You cannot take over another country’s sovereignty without a war. They would have to kill us all first before they can take over our nations sovereignty &independence. They would have to come here, conquer us by force of arms, remove our flag & raise theirs over our territory.

“I repeat this will NEVER happen. We may not have their wealth, strength, technology, knowledge or firepower but we have GOD and those of us that are decent & patriotic would DIE fighting for our nation, our dignity, our self-respect, our people & our motherland.

“No nation can take over another’s sovereignty without a fight, no lion can take over another’s territory and pride without a bitter and ferocious struggle and no man can take over another’s house or home without a bloody and cataclysmic conflict.

“We may not be perfect & we may have many problems as a people but we must never forget that we are still a nation of 200 million citizens who are bold, resilient, strong-willed & irrepressible. No nation, no matter how big or powerful, can intimidate us. We are too big for that”.