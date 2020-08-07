Shortlist Of Player In Premier League Player Of The Year Award

The shortlist for the 2019/2020 Premier League player of the year has been released.

Making the list are Liverpool players, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, and Sadio Mane. .

Henderson already won the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year prize.

Other players competing for the award include Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Nick Pope (Burnley), Danny Ings (Southampton) and Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

Premier League 2019/20 Player of the Season nominees.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool

Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City

Jordan Henderson Liverpool

Danny Ings Southampton

Sadio Mane Liverpool

Nick Pope Burnley

Jamie Vardy Leicester

For the Premier League Young Player of the Season shortlist, Manchester United dominated with three players on the eight-man list.

United stars, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial are up against Jack Grealish, Christian Pulisic, Dean Henderson, Mason Mount, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Premier League 2019/20 Young Player of Season nominees.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (age 21) – Liverpool

Jack Grealish (age 24) – Aston Villa

Mason Greenwood (age 18) – Manchester United

Dean Henderson (age 23) – Sheffield United

Anthony Martial (age 24) – Manchester United

Mason Mount (age 21) – Chelsea

Christian Pulisic (age 21) – Chelsea

Marcus Rashford (age 22) – Manchester United.

In the shortlist for Premier League Manager of the Season, Jurgen Klopp who led Liverpool to their first Premier League title is favorite to win the award. The German coach is up against Brendan Rodgers, Chris Wilder, and Frank Lampard.

Premier League 2019/20 Manager of the Season nominees.

Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool (1st)

Frank Lampard – Chelsea (4th)

Brendan Rodgers – Leicester (5th)

Chris Wilder – Sheffield United (9th)