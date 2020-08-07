Shortlist Of Player In Premier League Player Of The Year Award

Making the list are Liverpool players, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, and Sadio Mane. .
Henderson already won the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year prize.
Other players competing for the award include Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Nick Pope (Burnley), Danny Ings (Southampton) and Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
Premier League 2019/20 Player of the Season nominees.
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool
Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City
Jordan Henderson Liverpool
Danny Ings Southampton
Sadio Mane Liverpool
Nick Pope Burnley
Jamie Vardy Leicester
For the Premier League Young Player of the Season shortlist, Manchester United dominated with three players on the eight-man list.
United stars, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial are up against Jack Grealish, Christian Pulisic, Dean Henderson, Mason Mount, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Premier League 2019/20 Young Player of Season nominees.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (age 21) – Liverpool
Jack Grealish (age 24) – Aston Villa
Mason Greenwood (age 18) – Manchester United
Dean Henderson (age 23) – Sheffield United
Anthony Martial (age 24) – Manchester United
Mason Mount (age 21) – Chelsea
Christian Pulisic (age 21) – Chelsea
Marcus Rashford (age 22) – Manchester United.
In the shortlist for Premier League Manager of the Season, Jurgen Klopp who led Liverpool to their first Premier League title is favorite to win the award. The German coach is up against Brendan Rodgers, Chris Wilder, and Frank Lampard.
Premier League 2019/20 Manager of the Season nominees.
Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool (1st)
Frank Lampard – Chelsea (4th)
Brendan Rodgers – Leicester (5th)
Chris Wilder – Sheffield United (9th)
