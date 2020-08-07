Shehu Sani Condemns Acts Of Thuggery At NMA Elections In Enugu

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna lawmaker has condemned the violent act of the Enugu State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

Bloody scenes were recorded on Thursday as Enugu NMA attempted but failed to elect a new State Executive Committee (SEC) due to violence.

According to DAILY POST, several doctors were injured after a brawl broke out between warring groups within the Association descended.

Reacting, Shehu Sani described the incident as ‘unfortunate, adding that the political thuggery in the country has infected Nigerian physicians.

He tweeted, “The violence at the Nigerian Medical Association elections in Enugu is unfortunate.”

“The virus of political thuggery has infected our physicians.”