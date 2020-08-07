Shehu Sani Condemns Acts Of Thuggery At NMA Elections In Enugu

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna lawmaker has condemned the violent act of the Enugu State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).
Bloody scenes were recorded on Thursday as Enugu NMA attempted but failed to elect a new State Executive Committee (SEC) due to violence.
According to DAILY POST, several doctors were injured after a brawl broke out between warring groups within the Association descended.
Reacting, Shehu Sani described the incident as ‘unfortunate, adding that the political thuggery in the country has infected Nigerian physicians.
He tweeted, “The violence at the Nigerian Medical Association elections in Enugu is unfortunate.”
“The virus of political thuggery has infected our physicians.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.