Sarri Speaks On Juve Future Ahead of Lyon Champions League Clash

Juventus manager, Maurizio Sarri, has spoken on his future at the club, ahead of Friday’s Champions League clash with Lyon in Turin.

Having led Juve to a ninth successive Serie A title, the Old Lady will hope to overturn a 1-0 deficit against the French side.

Sarri is aware that despite the domestic dominance, the true test for any Juve coach comes in the Champions League, which they have not won since 1996.

“I don’t think it will be my last match,” Sarri told reporters on Thursday when asked if he thought he would be axed if the team is eliminated.

“I think I’m dealing with top-level managers – they’re not amateurs. They’ve already made their evaluations, independently of the result tomorrow.

“This question implies that the managers are fans and that they merely follow the emotional wave.”

Sarri has two more years left on his current contract with the Italian champions.