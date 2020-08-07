Painter Nabbed By Police For Defiling 11-Year-Old Girl In Ebonyi

A man identified as Mr. Anointing, (real name unknown) has been arrested for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl from Ezza North LGA, Ebonyi State.

Recounting her ordeal when she was interviewed by the Special Assistant to Ebonyi State Governor on Security and Utility (Capital City) Saint Nchekube Anakor, the Primary 5 pupil said:

“He will always sent me to buy something for him, and when I come back, he will tell me to bring it to his room. “Each time l entered his room, he will be touching my breasts and be inserting his fingers into my vagina. I don’t like what he does to me and I don’t know how to tell my parents.”

Narrating how the suspect was nabbed, Mr. Anakor said; “Thanks to Tochukwu Nwankwegu and others from Disco 12. It was like a joke at exactly 3:30a.m. last night.

“The little girl, aged 11 years, who lives near Federal High Court, Abakaliki, opened up on how one Mr Anointing, a painter who also lives in the same building normally took her to his room and sexually abused her.”

The suspect refused to say anything at the scene of the incident and was taken to Kprirkpiri Police Station in Abakaliki, where he was detained by the Police.