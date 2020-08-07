NUPENG Pulls Tanker Drivers From Lagos, Gives Strike Warning

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers’ National Leadership has order petroleum tanker drivers away from Lagos State.
In a statement signed by the National President, Williams Akporeha, and the General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi, with the title ‘NUPENG leadership directs withdrawal of services by petroleum tanker drivers in Lagos State’, the directives is said to take effect from Monday, August 10, 2020.
NUPENG said on Friday that the directive followed the failure of various authorities in the state to address three major issues that had severely caused petroleum tanker drivers pains and harrowing experiences in the state for several months now.
It said it “resolved to embark on an indefinite strike beginning from 12 am, Monday, August 10, 2020, if there are no decisive and convincing actions from the Lagos State Government to address these concerns and challenges.”
