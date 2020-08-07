Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Friday, August 7, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News summary of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Friday, August 7, 2020.

1. The Federal Government, on Thursday, directed aviation companies to begin the process of restarting international flights.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, PTF, National Coordinator, Sani Aliyu, who disclosed this during a COVID-19 briefing, stated that approvals have been given for aviation authorities to commence the process for the resumption of international flights. He said the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other aviation agencies, as well as airlines, are to come up with a safe process through which international airlines can commence operations.

2. Popular Nigerian artiste, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has been dragged to the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, on Thursday told newsmen in Lagos that the police had filed charges against Marley for violating the COVID-19 order banning interstate travels earlier put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

3. Frank Okiye and Roland Asoro have been impeached as the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly.

The duo were removed on Thursday by seventeen lawmakers, including the fourteen lawmakers-elect whose seats were earlier declared vacant.

4. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened to suspend Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

5. On Thursday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 354 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The new cases were reported from 17 states: FCT (78), Lagos (76), Kaduna (23), Ebonyi (19), Oyo (18), Nasarawa (17), Rivers (17), Delta (16), Kwara (15), Akwa Ibom (13), Edo (12), Ogun (12), Plateau (11), Kano (9), Bauchi (6), Borno (6) and Ekiti (6), bringing the total in the country to 45,244.

6. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the invasion of the Edo State House of Assembly.

DP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said they came out enmasse “to resist attempts by sacked national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.”

7. No fewer than 22 persons, mostly women and children, have been reportedly killed in the early hours of Thursday by suspected Fulani militias in four villages in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The affected villages, according to report were largely burnt by the attackers, who according to accounts of survivors, included local Fulani born and raised in the villages.

8. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the launch of a website for monitoring elections.

Henceforth, results from polling units can be watched in real-time. INEC Commissioner for Information, Festus Okoye, said in a statement on Thursday.

9. The Nigerian government, on Thursday, extended the second phase of the COVID-19 eased lockdown by another four weeks.

Under the revised guidelines of the eased lockdown, which will be maintained in the next four weeks, the current nationwide curfew from 10 pm- 4 am still stands.

10. Some aggrieved residents of Katsina State, on Thursday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office.

The residents from Turare and Dogon Ruwa communities in Dustin-ma Local Government Area of Katsina State made the call following persistent attacks by armed bandits.