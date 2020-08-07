Nigeria Evacuates 331 More Citizens From UAE – NIDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has announced the arrival of 331 stranded Nigerians back to the country on Friday.

This was disclosed on the official Twitter account of the commission, @nidcom_gov, on August 7.

Although all evacuees have tested negative for the deadly virus, the commission revealed that they will go on a mandated 14-day quarantine, in line with the government’s COVID-19 directives.

As at the time of this report, the number of evacuees from the UAE to a total of 2,042, according to the commission.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>BREAKING:<br>EVACUATION UPDATE<a href=”https://twitter.com/emirates?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@emirates</a> flight conveying 331 Evacuees arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 1424HRS from the United Arab Emirates UEA, today Friday, 7th of August, 2020.<br><br>This brings the number of evacuees from the UAE to a total of 2,042.<br>1/2. <a href=”https://t.co/Xhou0h3JyQ”>pic.twitter.com/Xhou0h3JyQ</a></p>— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/nidcom_gov/status/1291749772542595072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 7, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js