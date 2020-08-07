Lampard Reportedly Puts Ten Chelsea Players Up For Sale

Chelsea is reportedly about to lose ten first-team stars after boss Frank Lampard them on the transfer list of players to be sold.

Sky Sports says fringe stars Victor Moses, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Michy Batshuayi hardly got a look-in this year and they will be the first out of the door.

Chelsea conceded more goals than any other side in the top 10 of the Premier League this campaign so defensive trio Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christiansen are also up for sale.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has had a turbulent two years since his world record £71.6million switch from Athletic Bilbao.

Midfielder Jorginho is attracting interest from Serie A sides Juventus and Inter Milan and Chelsea are open to offers.

Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri have been in and out of the team this year but it is the latter who will be moved on. (TB)