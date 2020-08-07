Jigawa CJ Orders Resumption Of Court Activities Across State

Jigawa State Chief Judge, Justice Aminu Sabo Ringim has ordered for the immediate resumption of court proceedings across the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director Administration and Publicity of the state judiciary, Barrister Auwalu Sani Balago.

Recall that court proceedings and activities were shut down as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the new directives followed the full compliance to COVID-19 protocols and the guidelines on the pandemic approved by the National judiciary council.

He explained that the guidelines include fumigation of courts premises and training of judicial staff on safety protocols of the coronavirus disease.

The Chief Judge, therefore, urged judges, other court users and the general public to submit to temperature, reading, use of face mask,s hand washing and social distancing while entering the court premises.

