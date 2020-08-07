INEC Threatens To Halt Edo, Ondo Elections Due To Violence

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said that the coming elections in Edo and Ondo States might be halted if violence in the states continues.

The Edo and Ondo elections slated for September 19 and October 10 respectively have witnessed some violence.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally in Edo was marred by gunshots with ten persons injured.

Speaking at a meeting on Thursday, INEC expressed worries about the “escalating levels of violent actions and incendiary statements” by political parties, candidates and others.

“It is important for political parties, candidates and their supporters to keep in mind that there are extant laws and regulations that they must adhere to during campaigns,” the electoral umpire said, adding that it “will not shirk its responsibility to enforce the rules of the game”.

The statement further read: “Consequently, parties and candidates must on no account underestimate the resolve of the Commission to enforce the rules and regulations and apply appropriate sanctions against those who choose to break them. The Commission remains determined to conduct peaceful elections in the two States and in the outstanding National and State Assembly bye-elections.

“Political Parties must realize that Edo and Ondo Governorship elections are taking place at a time of a global pandemic and the Commission is working assiduously to observe and comply with all health and safety protocols issued by the Commission and health authorities.

“Political Parties must remember that Edo and Ondo Governorship Elections have strict constitutional and statutory timelines and threats of violence or actual violence can disrupt those timelines and create a constitutional crisis.

“The Commission wishes to reassure the people of Edo and Ondo States of its determination to conduct credible and safe elections in the two states. The Commission shall not hesitate to discontinue the process should the actions of political actors lead to cogent and verifiable threat and/or breakdown of law and order before or during the elections.”