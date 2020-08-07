Face Mask: Buhari, Governors Are Comedians – Biafra Group

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and State Governors are comedians.

BNYL stated this in reaction to the mandatory use of face mask ordered by President Buhari as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Biafra group, Buhari who made the announcement doesn’t wear face mask except when he travelled to Mali.

“They have played with people’s intelligence enough”, the statement read.

“A leader should lead by example. We have never seen Buhari wearing a face mask in public. Is it that he is immune to the virus?

“The game has been played for long. We are not seeing positive results apart from Governors making cash from the sponsored propaganda in their states.

“They should stop this game, the lockdown didn’t work. The eased face of the lockdown is not working, no one is complying with the rules.”