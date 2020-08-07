Edo State: Obaseki Is A Liability To The PDP – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has described his Edo State counterpart, Governor Godwin Obaseki, as a liability to the PDP.

Ganduje who was made the APC Campaign Council chairman disclosed this after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “Governor Obaseki is a liability to the PDP. I can assure you that we are contesting against a governor who failed most woefully.”

Also present at the meeting is the APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the Caretaker Committee of the APC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Malla Buni.

Ize-Iyamu used the opportunity to deny claims that he played a role in the crisis rocking the Edo State Houe of Assembly.

“Let me debunk the statement that 17 members of the State House of Assembly sat in my sitting room, it is not true”, he said.