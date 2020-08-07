Edo Poll: Obaseki A Liability To PDP, Kano Gov. Ganduje Says

The Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, has described the incumbent Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, as a liability.



Ganduje made this known on Friday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja after witnessing President Muhammadu Buhari endorse Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the All Progressives Party (APC) candidate for the Edo elections.

Recall that Obaseki, a former member of the APC, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in time for the Edo governorship elections where he became the party’s flagbearer.

“I can assure you that Governor Obaseki is a liability to the PDP. I can assure you that we are contesting against a governor who failed most woefully,” Ganduje said.

Ize-Iyamu during the meeting, debunked allegations that 14 members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly gathered in his house on Thursday, to impeach the Speaker of the House and elect a new one.

He said: “Let me debunk the statement that 17 members of the State House of Assembly sat in my sitting room, it is not true.”