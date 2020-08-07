Edo Poll: Buhari, APC’s Ize-Iyamu Meet In Presidential Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo governorship candidate on Friday.
Ize-Iyamu was led to the State House, Abuja, by APC Caretaker Chairman and Yobe Governor, Mai Malla Buni.
On the entourage was Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.
The election will be held on September 19.
He will slug it out with former APC member and Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki and others.
