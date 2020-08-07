Edo: Oshiomhole Wanted To Use Me To Unseat Obaseki – Shaibu

The deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has revealed how former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, wanted him to join forces towards unseating Governor Godwin Obaseki.

While addressing reporters on Thursday, Shaibu revealed that he will fight for Obaseki the same way he fought for Oshiomhole.

He revealed how his effort to make Oshiomhole to forget about whatever grievance he has against the governor fell on deaf years.

He said, “Oshiomhole wanted to use me to impeach the Governor knowing that I was closer to the members-elect as of that time and members of the State Assembly because I spent 8 years in the House of Assembly here and 18 months in the House of Reps and I have goodwill among the legislators because of my own style.

“And he wanted me to use the same member when they’re elected to remove the Governor and for me to be the Governor and I said no.

“And I said, If I didn’t betray Oshiomhole when I was given money and a plot of land in Maitama to sign his impeachment as at then, I will not betray my own Governor. I don’t have the tendencies.

“I knelt down to beg Oshiomhole for forgive, no matter what Obaseki would have done, which all the questions I asked him, he had no tangible reasons (for wanting to remove Obaseki).

“I knelt down and I begged him. I said ‘I’m your son. Why not because of me and forgive.”

The deputy governor revealed that he chose to stand with Obaseki when he realized that Oshiomhole had declared war on the governor.