COVID-19: We Will Not Reopen Our Church – Pastor Sam Adeyemi

Daystar Christian Center presided over by Pastor Sam Adeyemi has said that the church won’t reopen until a safe environment is guaranteed.

This is despite an announcement by the Lagos State Government which permits worship centers to reopen as from August 7.

In a statement titled ‘Update On Resumption Of Physical Services’, Daystar Christian Center, however, revealed that its online services will continue to hold.

“We are aware of the Lagos State Government’s announcement that churches can resume physical services from 9th August 2020. We thank God for the progress made so far by the federal and state governments, the NCDC and our frontline health workers. However, the leadership of Daystar Christian Centre has resolved NOT to open her worship centres for physical gathering on the immediate.

“Daystar Christian Centre will continue to hold her services online exclusively pending further review. We look forward to the resumption of physical services in a safe environment. We urge our members and friends to join us on all our online platforms for life-transforming services.

“God’s mercy that has preserved us thus far will cause this plague to pass over our families, nations and planet in Jesus’ name. Amen!”, the statement read.