BREAKING: Buhari Endorses Pastor Ize-Iyamu For Edo Election

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for the governorship election in Edo State.

This was after he held a meeting with the APC governorship candidate alongside Mai Malla Buni, the chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC.

The endorsement was revealed by Buni while addressing State House correspondents.

Ize-Iyamu on his own part used the opportunity to debunk claims that he played a role in the crisis currently rocking the Edo House of Assembly.

He said: “Let me debunk the statement that 17 members of the State House of Assembly sat in my sitting room, it is not true.”

Also present at the meeting is Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State who described Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State as a liability to the PDP which made him its candidate for the election.