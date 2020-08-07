Atiku Reacts To Crisis In Edo State House Of Assembly

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly which was taken over by security operative on Thursday.

The crisis has seen the removal of Speaker Frank Okiye and his deputy Yekini Idiaye.

Victor Edoror who in 2018 was removed as deputy speaker has now emerged the speaker of the house.

12 lawmakers-elect are also said to have taken oath of office at a secret location in Benin after almost a year of being elected.

Reacting to the crisis, Atiku stated that it poses a threat to the coming governorship election in the state.

“Nigeria has been on edge due to the brinkmanship of those charged with democratic leadership. We must, as a nation, not escalate the already tense atmosphere in our polity,” he said.

“What is happening in Edo State is a threat to constitutional order nationwide, and I strongly urge belligerent forces to reign in their proxies and abide by the rule of law. As I have previously said, without the rule of law, there will be no rule at all.

“The current goings-on portends grave danger, not only to law and order in that state but to the coming Edo elections.

“The people of Edo state should be allowed to choose who they wish to govern them, and that choice is to be made on September 19, 2020. Pending then, everything legally possible must be done to preserve the status quo.”