Arteta Told To Sign Willian To Make Arsenal Stronger

Former Arsenal midfielder, Perry Grooves has advised manager, Mikel Arteta to sign Brazilian Chelsea winger, Willian.

According to Grooves, the Brazilian is better than Nicholas Pepe whom Arsenal signed on a record fee.

A three-year contract has been offered by Arsenal which will see Willian earn £100,000-a-week at the club.

Speaking on the deal, Grooves advised Arteta to make the signing which he believes will help the Gunners become stronger.“It is a no-brainer, an absolute no-brainer,” Groves told talkSPORT.

“You say he is 31, in our day you were probably coming to the end of your career at 30, 31 as an outfield player.

“Now, because they look after themselves, he will be playing until he is 33 or 34.

“And if you look at his injury record, over the last 7 years he has averaged 33 or 34 games a season, so he is not injury prone, he is consistent, he is got a winning mentality, he’ll buy into the way that Arteta wants to play, his attitude is good, he plays in the Premier League, so the risk is low and reward is very, very high.

“Is he better than what Arsenal have got at the moment? I would say yes. He is experienced.

“Yeah [Willian is better than Pepe]. Yes [Pepe has got great potential] but he is not on Willian’s level of consistently delivering, he has had his best goalscoring year.

“Willian would make Arsenal a stronger team. It is a no-brainer.”