APC Reacts To Crisis In The Edo State House Of Assembly, Slams PDP

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has reacted to the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly which saw some security operatives taking over the complex on Thursday.

The crisis led to the removal of Franke Okiye and Yekini Idiaye as Speaker and Deputy respectively.

Victor Edoror who was removed as deputy in 2019 was named the new Speaker of the house on Thursday.

In a statement issued by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party called on “all parties and their proxies to ensure peace and adherence to the rule of law in all their actions”.The statement reads: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to unfolding political events in the Edo State House of Assembly.

“While we urge our security services to stay vigilant and be guided by the law in its efforts to prevent a breakdown of law and order, we also call on all parties and their proxies to ensure peace and adherence to the rule of law in all their actions.

“Amid the leadership crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly, the sudden renovation of the state’s legislative complex purportedly by the state government takes us back to the backward days of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administrations which normalised the desecration of other arms of governments to achieve political ends.

“Nigerians will also recall how the PDP introduced the repugnant “16 is greater than 19” political formula.

“By all standards, it is illegal to deny duly elected legislators their constitutional rights to represent their constituencies in government. For the 24-member Edo State House of Assembly, 7 cannot be greater than 17. Those days are gone.

“The independence of the legislature as an important arm of government must be guaranteed and protected without interference from the government (executive), partisans and other non-state actors. The activities of the Edo State government on the State House of Assembly is a brazen assault on our constitution and the rule of law.

“The governorship election in Edo state is forthcoming. The electorate must be allowed to cast their votes peacefully and not under threats of violence by the PDP and the state government”.