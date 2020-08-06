WAEC: Katsina Govt Tells Students To Resume Aug 10

Ahead of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, the Katsina State Government has set school resumption for August 10.

Recall that the 2020 WASSCE is scheduled to start August 17.

A statement from the state Ministry of Education made public in Katsina on Tuesday night equally directed teaching and non-teaching staff to resume on August 7.

The statement signed by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Salisu Kerau, on behalf of the Commissioner, Badamosi Charanchi, advised the returning students and staff to observe all health protocols issued to prevent COVID-19.

The statement partly read, “This is to inform the general public, especially parents and guardians who have students in exit classes (JSS III and SS III) that schools will reopen on Monday 10, August 2020 for the continuation of full academic activities.

“All teaching and non-teaching staff are to resume on August 7.

“It is mandatory for staff and students to wear face-masks. Social distancing must be observed everywhere in schools. Personal hygiene must be adhered to strictly (such as hand washing and application of hand sanitisers).

“Environmental sanitation and hygiene, which should include fumigation of all the school structures, should be done.”

