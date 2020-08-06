Suspected Fulani Militia Kill 20 In Freash Attacks On Kaduna Communities

At least 20 people have been reportedly killed and several others injured in fresh attacks on three communities in Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

The attack, which occurred on Thursday, was said to have been carried out by suspected militia.

The affected communities are Kurmin Masara, Apyia Shyim, and Takmawai .

The fresh killings come few days after security agencies were deployed to the vulnerable communities of the state to prevent residents from further attacks.

IGP Orders Deployment Of More Security

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had directed the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Police Command to deploy both human and material assets of the Intervention Squad currently on the ground in the state to safeguard the lives and property of people in the communities.

Following this recent attack, the police authorities are yet to confirm the incident but, the Chairman of Zango Kataf local government, Elias Manza told Channels Television that the gunmen, suspected to be Fulani militia, invaded the three communities in the early hours of Thursday morning, and started shooting indiscriminately at peoples houses.

He explained that seven people were killed in Takmawai while 13 others were killed in Kurmin Masara in what seems like a coordinated attack.

Speaking further, Manza says that several houses were burnt down by the attackers while residents have fled from their homes to neigbouring communities for fear of more attacks.

It would be recalled that the Kaduna State Government imposed a 24-hour curfew in Zangon Kataf and Kauru Local Government Areas on June 11th, 2020.

