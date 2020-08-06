Solskjaer Speaks On Alexis Sanchez Becoming Inter Milan Player

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Alexis Sanchez has agreed a deal which will see him fully become an Inter Milan player.

Sanchez is currently on loan at Inter Milan with two years left in his contract with United which still pays the larger part of his £560,000 per-week salary.

Speaking after a 2-1 win against LASK in the Europa League on Wednesday, Solskjaer revealed that United and Inter Milan have agreed on a deal to keep Sanchez with the Serie A side permanently.

He said: “I can confirm that he’s agreed and we’ve agreed. Alexis enjoyed his time there.

“They’ve liked him, so of course that’s a good move for him. Wish him all the best. He’s a top player, that we want to see play his best football.

“For whatever reason we didn’t see the best of Alexis, but he’s a top professional and we just wish him all the best.”